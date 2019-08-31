Take the pledge to vote

Harley-Davidson Announces Winner for 2019 Battle of the Kings

The 2019 edition of the challenge was announced in May this year and in India, the brand received participation from 12 dealerships from across the country.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Harley-Davidson Announces Winner for 2019 Battle of the Kings
Grand Trunk Harley-Davidson's custom bike named 'The Goliath'. (Image: Harley Davidson)
Harley-Davidson has announced the winner of the Battle of the Kings 2019. Amongst the 12 Dealerships which participated from India, Grand Trunk Harley-Davidson with their custom bike named ‘The Goliath’ has won the National Contest. The Battle of the Kings (BOTK) challenge entails H-D dealers taking a Stock Harley-Davidson® model and turning it into bespoke & ground-breaking Custom Harley. BOTK has given rise to some of the most innovative, beautiful, and memorable creations in terms of customized motorcycle designs by Harley-Davidson® dealerships over the years.

The 2019 edition of the challenge was announced in May this year and in India, the brand received participation from 12 dealerships from across the country. The contest was an ultimate expression of freedom and creativity.

The battle kicked off with a public voting process initiated online from 16th July to 15th August to shortlist the country’s favourite Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the company's official website.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson® India said,” BOTK is the largest dealer custom competition in the world and its second edition is extremely special for us as it also celebrates Harley-Davidson® India’s completion of a decade in the country. We received an overwhelming response and enthusiasm of the dealerships demonstrating brand’s ideals of individuality, freedom and expression.”

The Global contest, dealers from across the world would compete against each other to be one of the prodigious custom builds. The finalist from each region will be sent for EICMA 2019 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The final winner will be announced at the EICMA 2019.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
