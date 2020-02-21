Harley-Davidson Annual HOG Rally Sees Participation From 2,400 Riders in Goa

Harley-Davidson hosted the 8th edition of its annual India H.O.G (Harley Owners Group) Rally from February 14-15 at Grand Hyatt Goa. The carnival witnessed 2400 exuberant H.O.G members from 31 chapters ride across to Goa to celebrate the spirit of brand Harley-Davidson. Over 300 riders also joined the parade across the city on February 14, supported by the Ministry of Goa Tourism and flagged by Uday Madkaikar, Mayor, The Corporation of the City of Panaji and Nilesh Cabral, Power Minister, Government of Goa.

The two-day long celebrations had a great line-up of activities including scintillating performances by singer Neha Bhasin, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Goan band Raagas 2 Riches, DJ Nasha and DJ Suketu, the custom bike contest featuring some of the country’s best custom builders, a stunt showcase by international stunt riding champion – Aras Gibieza and the most awaited awards and recognition for H.O.G. members. Key sponsors including Jeep, Havells, Cred, MRF, American Crew, Vianaar and GoPro also kept the riders engaged at the rally.

Nigel Keough, Vice-President, Harley-Davidson India, said, “The Harley Owners Group was created as a way to build long lasting and stronger relationships with our customers. It gives me immense pleasure to see how countries are imbibing this culture in a big way and we are already over a 7500-member strong family in India.”

Commenting on the 8th edition of the H.O.G rally, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said: “In the last decade, Harley-Davidson has worked towards cultivating the leisure motorcycling culture in India. In this short span, our H.O.G. rallies have been witnessing an increase in traction year-on-year with riders riding from across the country to our rallies, all driven by their passion and love for the brand. We are proud that the India H.O.G. rally has become one of the flagship events in the motorcycling circuit/community and we will continue to celebrate the essence of riding together.”

Celebrity host Sonam Chhabra announced the brand awards including Chapter of the Year 2019, Chapter Manager of the Year 2019, Custom Bike of the Year, Zonal Rally of the Year 2019, Special Initiative of the Year 2019, 21x365, I Rode Mine, Triple 5, Big 5, 100K and 200K.

Key winners:

Chapter of the Year 2019 (Division A) – Seven Islands Harley-Davidson

Chapter of the Year 2019 (Division B) – Goa Harley-Davidson

Chapter Manager of the Year 2019 (Division A) – Ravi Pillai, Seven Islands Harley-Davidson

Chapter Manager of the Year 2019 (Division B) – Naveen Kaushik, Goa Harley-Davidson

Custom Bike of the Year 2019 – Adil Dumasia, Seven Islands Harley-Davidson

Zonal Rally of the Year 2019 – Southern H.O.G. Rally hosted by Banjara Harley-Davidson

Special Initiative of the Year 2019 – Western Ghats Harley-Davidson and Warrior Harley-Davidson

Popularly known as H.O.G., Harley Owners Group has over a million members registered worldwide, with a 7000- members in India. H.O.G. is not only a successful community owned by the brand but is also the only fully functional riding club across the globe. For brand lovers, the five marquees H.O.G. rallies held annually are the most awaited dates in the H.O.G. calendar. Kicked off with the India H.O.G. Rally in Goa, the line-up includes four zonal rallies. Each zonal rally is uniquely curated and hosted by a local chapter of the Harley-Davidson network, elected based on their performance under the ‘Chapter of the Year’ contest umbrella.

Harley-Davidson India went live with the video for 8th India H.O.G. Rally across their social media channels today.