Harley-Davidson Celebrates 10 Years in India at 7th Annual HOG Rally
More than 2000 H.O.G. members rode into the Goa from across 31 Chapters for the largest Motor Cycle Event of the year.
Harley-Davidson Night Rod Special - Custom King Winner. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
Harley-Davidson India hosted its 7th annual India H.O.G. Rally in Goa from February 1-2, 2019 with a bigger celebration to mark 10 years of the company in India.
Harley-Davidson India reaches a milestone moment of 10 years in the country. More than 2000 H.O.G. members rode into the Goa from across 31 Chapters for the largest Motor Cycle Event of the year. Over the two day the event, Harley-Davidson organised a string of activities, performances and award distribution ceremonies.
Day 1 of the 7th India H.O.G. Rally kick-started a power-packed celebration with riders coming in from all over the country, memorable musical performances by Gary Lawyer and Fiddlers Green and awards night ending the day on a high note. The second day of the 7th India H.O.G. Rally gave riders many more reasons to celebrate with the energetic awards ceremony where riders and chapter managers were recognised and felicitated.
On the occasion of the 7th edition of the India H.O.G. Rally, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said, “India HOG Rally has witnessed the enthusiastic participation from our customers across India. We will continue to explore ways to open up this unique experience to consumers to celebrate the camaraderie among the riders celebrating their passion for motorcycling and love for Harley-Davidson.”
The custom motorcycle contest, an annual tradition at India H.O.G. Rally also witnessed a huge grand display of customized motorcycles. The uniquely designed Night Rod Special by Roy Chacko from Hyderabad was crowned the custom king winner. Nine Bridges Chapter, Ahmedabad took back home the honour of being awarded the Chapter of the Year.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
