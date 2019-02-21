English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harley-Davidson Celebrates 10 Years in India, Plans to Launch Two New Motorcycles Next Year
As far as future plans are concerned, Harley-Davidson plans to bring a 1250 Adventure Touring model and the 975cc Streetfighter model next year.
Representative image (AP)
Harley-Davidson Motor Company has been around in India for about a decade in India. The company’s itself began almost 116 years ago and has built some iconic motorcycles in that time frame. The cult motorcycling brand had established a subsidiary in India 10 years ago, bringing some of its most coveted motorcycles to the country.
Speaking on the 10-years anniversary, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest entrants in the premium motorcycle category in India. Completing 10 years in India is just the beginning as we remain the cruiser of choice for many riders. We are thankful to our dealers, customers, riders and fans for all our accomplishments in the last 10 years. With their overwhelming response, we enter 2019 tenth with a very positive outlook.”
Harley-Davidson has 31 dealerships spread out across the country. To commemorate 10 years of Harley-Davidson in India, starting February 18, all dealerships will celebrate the milestone with a 10-day-long open house offering the H-D lifestyle experience for riders and non-riders.
The brand had also launched the Harley-Davidson University in 2018 to deliver technical and business skills for dealers in India. The company has also provided fans and motorcycle owners with motorcycling experiences like Flat Track racing, Harley Rock Riders Festival, and Harley-Davidson Owner’s Group riding programmes. Recently, the brand celebrated its 7th national India HOG Rally in Goa, where over 2,000 owners turned up.
However, Harley-Davidson says there’s more to come in the future. In July 2018, the company announced the More Roads to Harley-Davidson accelerated plan to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders, grow motorcycling and return its business to growth through 2022. Part of that plan is introducing products in new markets and in new segments, including new middleweight motorcycles focused on three product spaces – Adventure Touring, Custom and Streetfighter.
In 2020, Harley-Davidson plans to bring a 1250 Adventure Touring model and the 975cc Streetfighter model. Additional models to broaden coverage in these product spaces will follow through 2022.
“Within the next two years, we plan to offer our most comprehensive lineup of motorcycles ever, competing in many of the largest and fastest growing segments - across a broad spectrum of price points, power sources, displacements, riding styles and global markets,” Rajasekharan said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
