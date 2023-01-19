Harley-Davidson Has Launched These Seven Limited-Edition Motorcycles on 120th Anniversary

Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old and is celebrating the occasion by launching seven limited edition models. As part of its celebrations, Harley-Davidson has introduced Ultra Limited Anniversary, Tri Glide Anniversary, Street Glide Special Anniversary and Road Glide Special Anniversary, Fat Boy 114 Anniversary, Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary, and the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary. These bikes are mechanically identical to the standard models while wearing special Heirloom Red paint and anniversary detailing.

Starting with Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary, it is limited to only 1,500 units internationally and comes at a price of $51,999 (Around Rs 42.30 lakh). According to Design Head Brad Richards, “On the CVO model we started with a color called Anniversary Black, which we made specifically for that CVO Road Glide Limited. It looks black, but if the sun hits it, there’s a blood red highlight.”

Harley-Davidson will offer 3,000 examples of the Fat Boy 114 Anniversary at a price point of $21,699 (Around Rs 17.65 lakh) which is nearly $650 (Around Rs 50,000) more than the standard motorcycle in a dual-tone paint scheme. Speaking of Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary, it is limited to 1,700 units at a cost of $22,699 (Around Rs 18.46 lakh), again costlier by $650 (Around Rs 50,000) over the standard dual-tone version.

Moving to the Grand American Touring range, only 1,600 units of each Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Anniversary and Road Glide Special Anniversary editions will be built an retailed at $30,899 (Around Rs 25.13 lakh). Not to miss out the Ultra Limited Anniversary, which will have a limited run of 1,300 units at $32,799 (Around Rs 26.68 lakh). Last but not the least, Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary Edition will be produced in most limited numbers as only 1,100 units will be made and sold at $41,299 (Around Rs 33.59 lakh).

These bikes are unlikely to make it to the Indian market as Harley-Davidson exited the country in 2020. The company has an alliance with India’s two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp for offering service facilities to Harley bike owners in India. The two companies are also working on a range of premium motorcycles which could see a launch by the end of next year.

