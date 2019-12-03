Harley-Davidson Inaugurates New Dealership in Jammu

Harley-Davidson has inaugurated its first dealership in Jammu. Spread over 2000 sq. ft. with an additional 1800 sq. ft. space dedicated to a workshop, Ridges Harley-Davidson, is located at NH1A Bypass, Opposite Channi Himmat, Jammu. The dealership was inaugurated in the presence of Harley-Davidson owners, riders from the city and local guests.

Commenting on the occasion, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said, “Every Harley-Davidson dealership is the main touch point for our consumers to experience the vision of pure freedom that we promise. Our new dealership too is a tangible demonstration of this spirit where the love for riding and for the open road comes alive. We are excited about our partnership with Ridges Harley-Davidson that expands our reach to ensure consumers in the far north have quick and hassle-free access to the brand’s services.”

Harley-Davidson’s exceptional customer services are supported by highly trained, well-informed staff members. The newest dealership will offer all models in the Harley-Davidson India line up. Bringing existing customers and prospective enthusiasts closer to the thrilling lifestyle of Harley-Davidson, the dealership will also provide authentic Harley-Davidson® merchandise along with a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles. Motorcycle enthusiasts can schedule a test ride or indulge in the latest riding gear and motorcycle parts and accessories. This also opens a formal H.O.G.® chapter for existing & new riders.

