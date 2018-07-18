Harley-Davidson India Appoints Piyush Prasad as Manager for Market Operations

Piyush Prasad has been appointed as the Manager for Market Operations at Harley-Davidson India. Based out of Gurugram, he will report to Peter Mackenzie who is the Managing Director for Harley-Davidson India and China.Piyush, whose role is effective June 20, 2018, will oversee Motorcycle, General Merchandise, Parts & Accessories, Service and Customer Experience performance within the Indian market. He will be responsible for balancing and aligning market-level, retail business growth with enterprise objectives while delivering consistent service and support to Harley-Davidson dealers.Piyush Prasad as Manager, Market Operations said, "India is a very important market for Harley-Davidson and I'm excited about the opportunity to help lead the Motor Company's growth here."Before joining Harley-Davidson, Piyush worked with Renault India as National Head-Corporate, Fleet, and Institutional Sales. Prior to that, he was with General Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motors. Piyush brings with him more than 17 years' experience in the automotive industry.