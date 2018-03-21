Harley-Davidson Introduces Flat Track Racing in India, Conducts 1st Session in Jaipur

Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 modified for Flat Track Racing in action. (Image: Harley Davidson)

Flat Track Racing, one of the oldest forms of motorcycle racing has its roots in the early 1900’s and it slowly gained immense popularity during the 1920’s. Unlike motocross or road races where the riders are spread out over a large area, a spectator in the stands at a flat track race has access to thrilling action at all times. This popular sport also shares a storied legacy with Harley-DavidsonUpholding the legacy, Harley-DavidsonIndia debuted its very first Flat Track experience in India for motorcycle enthusiasts. Led by Marco Belli, the International Flat Track legend and master of the Di Traverso school in Italy, a special two day masterclass and training session was conducted for a select few at John Singh Speedway in Shahpura (near Jaipur).Peter MacKenzie, Managing Director, Harley-DavidsonIndia and China said, “Marco Belli has a long standing association with Harley-Davidsonand we’re extremely happy to have him lead the first Harley-DavidsonFlat Track experience in India. With this endeavor, we wish to garner more acceptance for the sport, encourage the setting-up of amateur flat tracks in the country and continue to fulfil dreams of personal freedom through riding experiences and events curated for like-minded individuals.”Flat Track racing calls for motorcycles that can cater to the unique requirements of the sport. For this purpose, four Harley-Davidson Street Rodmotorcycles were specially customized by Vijay Singh Ajairajpura of Rajputana Customs. The 750 Street Rods were purpose-built with modified handlebars, seat units, fuel tank, exhaust, wheels and tyres.