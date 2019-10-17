Harley-Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Faces Charging Issues, Production Suspended
Harley Davidson recently discovered a battery charging issue with its LiveWire electric motorcycle during final quality check and stopped further production.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire. (Image source: Harley Davidson)
Harley-Davidson announced that it had suspended production and delivery of its LiveWire electric motorcycle, which the brand had rolled out as part of a diversification push. "We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing," the company said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision came after a problem with the vehicle's battery charging was discovered. The manufacturer did not say when they planned to resume production.
Unveiled in 2014, the LiveWire sold for around $30,000 in North America and Western Europe, according to the Harley-Davidson website. The manufacturer, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the United States, has turned to electric vehicles to attract younger riders as it grapples with an aging customer base and a lack of innovation in its range. The company's sales were down more than six per cent in the second quarter of this year. Harley-Davidson's stock rose 0.31 per cent on October 14 at the close of markets.
After five years of developing the bike in its shed, Harley-Davidson unveiled the production version of the bike at the 2018 EICMA. Possibly enraging its purists, the LiveWire comes with an all-electric powertrain consisting of 15.5 kWh battery. The motor offers a power output 104.6 bhp and 116 Nm of torque. The motorcycle claims to reach triple-digit speeds in just 3.5-seconds. On a single charge, the electric motorcycle can go up to 235km. Alongside the powertrain battery, the motorcycle also features a 12-volt lithium-ion accessory battery that provides power for start-up and key fob recognition.
