Harley-Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle First Look at EICMA 2018

Now when it comes to the future of mobility, well, it's no secret that it is going to be electric. But when we say electric vehicles, chances are that you might be thinking of a car and that's because it is there where most of the progress has been made towards electric mobility. But all of that is set to change as one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, Harley-Davidson has now come out with their electric motorcycle offering, called the LiveWire. We tell you more about it in our first look from EICMA 2018.The most interesting part about the Harley-Davidson Livewire is that the motorcycle on display at EICMA is pretty much what the production version of this motorcycle will look like and that's fantastic because the LiveWire is a genuinely appealing design. Now looks are subjective, but what we believe is the reason to why this motorcycle does not look, well odd, is because it looks like a normal motorcycle and nothing too outrageous or flashy. When it comes to the specifications, we still don't know what kind of a range do the battery offers, or what kind of a price would this motorcycle come at or what is the weight of the motorcycle. What we do know is that since it is electric, there will be no transmission or clutch. What this means, is that you twist the throttle and the bike just goes, as simple as that.As can be seen on the bike, the electric drivetrain is positioned down low in order to help with a lower centre of gravity and Harley-Davidson says that this motorcycle will be well equipped to handle urban riding conditions. It will come with a touchscreen TFT instrument console and overall, the motorcycle looks like a combination of a street naked motorcycle thanks to the stubby tail section and will offer a relatively relaxed riding position. Will it come to India anytime soon, well, that's unlikely as it is probably going to launch in developed markets first where there's a better charging infrastructure. Nevertheless, exciting times ahead for Harley-Davidson.