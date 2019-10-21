Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Restarts

After a brief production hiatus due to charging issues, Harley Davidson told The Verge that production of the electric LiveWire has resumed. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Harley Davidson temporarily halted the production of their fully electric LiveWire, citing charging issues. However, this lapse only lasted about a couple days as on October 18, the company said that production had already recommenced. In fact, the charging issue was discovered to only be a problem on one individual bike: "Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence."

Since the approximately $30,000 LiveWire first went on sale last month, this hiatus caused a scare for new riders despite Harley Davidson promising that driving the bike is still safe. Evidently, there was little reason for concern. This motorcycle is the first all-electric model by the iconic American motorcycle brand and is paving the way for Harley Davidson's electrified future. Following the announcement of the LiveWire, the company has expressed interest in developing more battery-powered motorcycles as well as announced electric bicycle and scooter concepts.

