Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Restarts

The non-standard charging issue, due to which Harley Davidson had stopped production of the all-electric LiveWire, turned out to occur on a single motorcycle.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 21, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Restarts
Harley-Davidson LiveWire All-Electric Motorcycle (Image: News18.com)

After a brief production hiatus due to charging issues, Harley Davidson told The Verge that production of the electric LiveWire has resumed. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Harley Davidson temporarily halted the production of their fully electric LiveWire, citing charging issues. However, this lapse only lasted about a couple days as on October 18, the company said that production had already recommenced. In fact, the charging issue was discovered to only be a problem on one individual bike: "Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence."

Since the approximately $30,000 LiveWire first went on sale last month, this hiatus caused a scare for new riders despite Harley Davidson promising that driving the bike is still safe. Evidently, there was little reason for concern. This motorcycle is the first all-electric model by the iconic American motorcycle brand and is paving the way for Harley Davidson's electrified future. Following the announcement of the LiveWire, the company has expressed interest in developing more battery-powered motorcycles as well as announced electric bicycle and scooter concepts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram