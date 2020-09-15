Harley-Davidson LiveWire Sets Record for the Quickest Eighth-Mile and Quarter-Mile Drag Time

A Harley-Davidson LiveWire, the electric motorcycle offering from Harley-Davidson, has set an all-new record for elapsed time and top speed achieved by an electric-powered production motorcycle on a drag racing course. Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines rider and three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion, Angelle Sampey stepped off her Harley-Davidson FXDR Pro Stock competition motorcycle to pilot the LiveWire bike to capture world record-breaking runs on the quarter and eighth-mile, covering the eighth-mile distance in 7.017-seconds and the full quarter-mile course in just 11.156 seconds at 110.35 mph. The 2020 LiveWire motorcycle’s top speed is limited to 110 mph.

The records were set during exhibition runs at the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

“Let me tell you what’s amazing,” said Sampey. “That was the first time I rode the LiveWire.” said Sampey, “I could not wait to get it on the track. The LiveWire is so easy to ride. Just twist the throttle and go, and you really go!”

Sampey and her Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines teammates, Andrew Hines and Ed Krawiec, made a number of head-to-head drag race runs on stock LiveWire models, with Sampey posting the quickest times. Sampey has won the three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle championships (2000-2002) and 43 Pro Stock motorcycle wins.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle is an all-new, all-electric model that offers rapid acceleration as there is no clutching or gear shifting required as it uses an electric drivetrain. This makes it capable of doing 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and 100 to 129 km/h in 1.9 seconds. Because maximum torque is always on tap, roll-on acceleration for passing from any speed is outstanding. A low centre of gravity, aluminium frame and adjustable suspension components are also there on the LiveWire.