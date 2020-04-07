AUTO

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Launched in India at Rs 14.69 Lakh

Anirudh SK
Harley Davidson India has launched the Low Rider S in India at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices listed on the website is for the Vivid Black colour option. The motorcycle is also available with the Barracuda Silver paint scheme, for which the prices have not been mentioned.

The Low Rider S is powered by a 1,868-cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that delivers 93 PS and 161Nm of torque through a six-speed transmission.

The new motorcycle differentiates itself from the standard Low Rider with an all-black paint scheme along with little use of chrome at some areas like the exhaust tips and engine fins. The motorcycle derives its design cues from the West Coast custom bikes sporting a single seat and a wide handlebar.

It continues to get a Softail frame along with tank-mounted gauges. There is a four-inch analogue tachometer along with a digital speedometer that shows, gear position indicator, fuel level, a readout for range and a clock.

The 2020 Low Rider is available at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) that shows a premium of Rs 16,000 over the outgoing version. The Low Rider S comes at Rs 94,000 higher than the standard model in India.

