Harley-Davidson Mumbai Dealership Announces Massive Offers on Display Models

Demo models of Harley Davidson motorcycles are now available at reduced prices at the Seven Islands dealership in Mumbai. Select models including a Street Rod, Street Bob, Fat Bob and Fat Boy from 2017, and a Street 750 from 2018 are on sale with massive discounts ranging from Rs 1.08 lakh on the Street 750 to Rs 3.67 lakh on the Fat Boy.

The motorcycles are unregistered with a few hundred kilometres on the odometer. The Fat Boy has a running of 13, 362 km while the fat Bob has covered 12,689 kilometres. The Street Bob, meanwhile, has been used over 12,139km. For the same, the dealership is also offering finance schemes with EMI tenures ranging between 36 months to 60 months for the motorcycles.

The company recently rose to the headlines after it teamed up with a Chinese manufacturer for a 338 cc motorcycle it hopes to roll out in Asian markets beginning with China by 2020. The company announced it is working with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited to sell “smaller, more accessible” Harley-Davidson motorcycles in China.

Discount price chart. (Image source: Seven Island Dealership)

The motorcycles will include 338cc displacement engines, which are smaller than anything Harley-Davidson offers in the United States, according to Fox News. The new motorcycle and its engine will be manufactured at Qianjiang’s factory based in the city of Wenling, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Xinhua reported.