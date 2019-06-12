Harley Davidson Offering Discounts of up to Rs 1 Lakh in Delhi

At its launch, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins managed to snatch a major chunk of the pie that manufacturers such as Harley Davidson, Yamaha and KTM are now scrambling for. After manufacturers such as TVS and BMW Motorrad came out with their own offers, Harley Davidson has now announced discounts up to Rs 1 lakh for the Street 750 modelCapital Harley Davidson, the company’s dealer in Delhi has slashed the price of Street 750 from Rs 5.33 lakh to Rs 4.33 lakh. In light of the same and the country’s slowing economy, the Triumph dealer for the NCR region announced massive discounts on a range of motorcycles in order to clear inventory levels. Models including the Street Twin, Street Triple, Scrambler and Bonneville were offered discounts of up to 55 per cent on its ex-showroom price. All this was alongside 100 per cent on-road financing at a zero per cent rate of interest.The Street 750, is Harley Davidson’s entry-level model that is manufactured in its factory in Bawal, Haryana. Local production points at better profit margins for both the dealer and manufacturer and maybe this is why the models are being sold at such impeccable discounts. After the discounts, Rs 4.33 lakh can get you a 750-cc V-Twin engine with liquid cooling, fuel injection and ABS that produces 47bhp and 59Nm of torque.