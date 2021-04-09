Harley-Davidson Pan America ADV Listed on Indian Website, Launch in June This Year

Making a comeback in the Indian market, Harley-Davidson will be rolling out its popular Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special bike models in June this year. The motorbikes were launched by the US-based iconic bikemaker in February 2021 across the globe. Harley-Davidson will retail the bikes in India via the distribution and sales network of Hero MotoCorp. Pan America comes as a powerful and robust bike offering by the company with aggressive looks.

Sporting state of the art features, the bike has a 6.8-inch touchscreen TFT display which also offers navigation and Bluetooth facility, a long windscreen, LED turn signals, a comfortable dual seat and much more. The vehicle also offers a 5V USB-C slot which can be leveraged for charging your smartphone as well as for updating the instrument console.

The bike offers a comfortable, upright riding posture and is suitable for off-roading as well. Harley-Davidson will unveil the bike in two colour options — River Rock Gray and Vivid Black. The Pan America 1250 Special variant comes as the premium version of the model offering a range of convenient features. The Special variant will come in extra colour options of Deadwood Green, Baja Orange, Gauntlet Gray Metallic and Stone Washed White Pearl.

The bike draws power from a 1,252 cc engine that furnishes a maximum power of 152 PS at 8750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6750 rpm. While riders can pick from the five pre-embedded riding modes including Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road plus, the bike also features the convenience of custom-made modes wherein riders can tweak the settings like braking, power delivery, cornering ABS and cornering traction control.

Harley has equipped the bike with a hydraulic mono-shock suspension at the rear and 47mm inverted front forks at the front. Both the front and rear suspension are adjustable as per the terrain. The Pan America 1250 bike is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 20 lakh for the base variant while you may have to shell out Rs 2-3 lakh more for the Special version.

