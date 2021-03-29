Harley-Davidson Pan America Adventure Motorcycle Launched in Thailand, Check Details Here

Harley-Davidson has launched both variants of the Pan America motorcycle in Thailand. The bikes were showcased at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2021. The show began on March 22 and will conclude on April 4, 2021. The Pan America is the first adventure touring model of Harley-Davidson and its two variants include the base Pan America and the Pan America Special. The price tag attached with the bike starts from 8,99,000 baht (Rs 20.99 lakh). Bike lovers can check the feature and other details of both the variants of Pan America below:

The bike is powered by a 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine that will produce 150bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed gearbox.The motorcycle comes with full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch colour TFT touchscreen display, and a USB C-type outlet, an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and drag torque slip control.

While the Special variant further benefits from an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle load control, centre stand, heated grips, adjustable rear brake pedal, steering damper and adaptive Ride Height (optional) system, among others. The bike will also offer its riders five modes like road, rain, sport, off-road and off-road plus.

The price range of Pan America begins at 8,99,000 baht (around Rs 20.95 lakh) and can go up to 9,72,000 baht (around Rs 22.65 lakh at current exchange rates). One can check the price list below:

1. Pan America 1250 Vivid Black: 8,99,000 baht (Rs 20.99 lakh)

2. Pan America 1250 Colour: 9,09,000 baht (Rs 21.23 lakh)

3. Pan America 1250 Special Vivid Black: 9,52,000 baht (Rs 22.23 lakh)

4. Pan America 1250 Special Colour: 9,62,000 baht (Rs 22.46 lakh)

5. Pan America 1250 Special Two-Tone: 9,72,000 baht (Rs 22.69 lakh)

Adaptive Lights: 7,000 baht (Rs 16,345)

Laced Wheels: 20,000 baht (Rs 46,703)

The launch details of the bike in India has not yet been announced, however, once it will hit the Indian market, it is said to compete against BMW R 1250 GS.