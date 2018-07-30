English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Harley-Davidson Plans New Launches, Cost Cuts in Turnaround Push
Harley is scrambling to steer through a year-long slump in U.S. demand as it grapples with an ageing customer base and it is aiming to boost sales of its motorcycles overseas.
Harley Davidson logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Harley-Davidson Inc said it would cut costs, launch new models including smaller light-weight motorcycles and revamp its dealer network in a plan to revive flagging sales in the face of rising global tariffs.
Harley is scrambling to steer through a year-long slump in U.S. demand as it grapples with an ageing customer base and it is aiming to boost sales of its motorcycles overseas.
The company said it expects to spend $675 million-$825 million on these initiatives and expects the new plan to generate more than $1 billion of incremental annual revenue in 2022 as compared to 2017.
"The accelerated strategy will require significant investment to change the trajectory of the business globally, and the company plans to fund it entirely through comprehensive cost reduction and reallocation of previously planned investment and resources," the company said.
Harley said it plans to develop a more accessible motorcycle with a small-displacement engine of between 250cc and 500cc for Asia through an alliance with a manufacturer in the region.
The company will continue to develop improved touring and cruiser motorcycles and launch new modular 500cc to 1250cc middleweight platform of motorcycles, starting with a 1250cc custom model and a 975cc Streetfighter model in 2020, it said.
Harley has also been spending on product development and marketing, including promoting its learn-to-ride academies at showrooms and developing electric motorcycle technology.
The company plans to launch its electric motorcycle in 2019.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
