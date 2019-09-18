Harley-Davidson Rider Fined by Delhi Police for Playing Music on Inbuilt Audio System - Watch Video
The owner of Harley-Davidson was fined for listening to music on his motorcycle that comes with an in-built music system, which as per the police, is an illegal and modified motorcycle.
Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (Source: Harley Davidson)
Harley-Davidson baggers, a massive cruiser motorcycles with more gadgets than a car, comes with its own instrument cluster and music system. But with the new Motor Vehicle Act, a Harley-Davidson bagger rider can be pulled over by the Delhi Police if he/she is seen using that music system on the roads and handed a challan for listening to music on the go. The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, came into effect on September 1 this year and police have become a lot stricter and challan is being handed over and hefty fine is being imposed for violating traffic rules.
Recently, Raghav Swati Pruthi, the owner of a new Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special, was stopped by the Delhi Police and was fined for playing music on his motorcycle. Pruthi has purchased Harley-Davidson Road Glide just about a month ago. Pruthi posted the incident on his Facebook where he said he was on his Harley-Davidson Road Glide in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, wearing a helmet and listening to some tunes on the Glide's music system at, he says, 30 per cent volume. As he started his motorcycle after a traffic signal turned green, he was pulled over by a police car.
He tells that the driver of the police car, who was not in official uniform, stepped out of the vehicle and asked him for his driving licence. When Pruthi asked as to why he was stopped, the driver said that ACP, Tilak Nagar Police Station was in the car and he would either have to produce documents of the bike and come to the police station. Purthi's Harley-Davidson Road Glide was registered on August 22, which barely makes it one month old. He then went on to add that when he arrived at the police station, the cops started shouting that how could he ride a bike which has speakers and saddlebags, stating that the bike is a modified one.
Pruthi told the cops that the speakers and saddlebags were pre-installed. Despite that, the ACP Tilak Nagar and SI kept saying "it is an illegal bike you can’t ride this bike you need permission." Pruthi showed the product page of the Road Glide Special on Harley-Davidson India's website, citing that it was a stock machine with no modifications. Pruthi said the cops denied and he was hurt when the police said, "challan this bike and get your targets done."
