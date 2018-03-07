English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harley-Davidson Says Donald Trump's Retaliatory Tariffs to Have 'Significant Impact' on Sales

Harley said the proposed U.S. import tariffs will drive up costs for all products made of aluminium and steel, regardless of their origin.

Reuters

Updated:March 7, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
Harley-Davidson Says Donald Trump's Retaliatory Tariffs to Have 'Significant Impact' on Sales
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are on display at the company’s headquarter in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., February 7, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday that a punitive, retaliatory tariff on its motorcycles in any market would have a "significant impact" on its sales there.

The European Commission's president last week threatened to impose tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorbikes if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on a plan to impose global duties on aluminium and steel.

Harley said in a statement that it supports free and fair trade, and the proposed U.S. import tariffs will drive up costs for all products made of aluminium and steel, regardless of their origin.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
