Harley-Davidson Says Donald Trump's Retaliatory Tariffs to Have 'Significant Impact' on Sales
Harley said the proposed U.S. import tariffs will drive up costs for all products made of aluminium and steel, regardless of their origin.
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are on display at the company’s headquarter in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., February 7, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday that a punitive, retaliatory tariff on its motorcycles in any market would have a "significant impact" on its sales there.
The European Commission's president last week threatened to impose tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorbikes if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on a plan to impose global duties on aluminium and steel.
Harley said in a statement that it supports free and fair trade, and the proposed U.S. import tariffs will drive up costs for all products made of aluminium and steel, regardless of their origin.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
