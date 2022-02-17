Harley-Davidson Sporster S Creates Record, Covers 3141 Km in 24 Hours

Harley-Davidson has announced that the Sportster S has become the first motorcycle in India to successfully achieve a record of covering 3141 km in a 24-hours endurance test. A team of five riders - including National Racers Anushriya Gulati and Vijay Singh along with Vlogger Shubhabrata Marmar joined Malo Le Masson and Vijay Thomas from Hero MotoCorp - to achieve this feat at the world-class test tracks at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Supervised by two leading members of Hero’s team at CIT, David Lopez Cordoba - Head of Chassis Functional Development & National Racing Program, and Alex Busquets – Head of Vehicle Validation, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S was put through the test for 24 hours. Both David and Alex bring years of experience in endurance racing all over the world and this proved invaluable in the preparations leading up to achieving this feat.

Starting off the 24-hour clock at 1500 hrs on Saturday, February 5, 2022, the team went through 31 pit stops, which included fuel refill, rider change and fresh tyre changes after every 1000 km. Every rider completed six runs of an average of 100 km on each run, which was roughly one-full tank of fuel. The team averaged 130.9 km/hr over 24 hours to achieve this feat.

The 1.74 kilometre-long oval high-speed track was specifically chosen to attempt the run to test the limits of both human and motorcycle endurance.

Speaking about the experience Ravi Avalur, Head - Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp said, “We recently took the Harley-Davidson Pan America to the highest unpaved motorable road in the world and that inspired us to do something uniquely different with the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The team at CIT and Hero MotoSports Team Rally stepped in with all their experience and helped us complete this extremely challenging attempt. It is a strong testament to the quality of this H-D motorcycle to have successfully endured the test and gone further than any other motorcycle in the country in 24 hours.”

