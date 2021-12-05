Harley-Davidson Sportster S Launched at India Bike Week, Price Starts at Rs 15.51 Lakh

Harley-Davidson has launched the Sportster S at the India Bike Week 2021. Price for the bike starts Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The motorcycle is the second model from the American motorcycle based on the new Revolution Max 1250 platform after the Pan America 1250. It’s also the second motorcycle to be launched after Harley’s partnership with Hero MotoCorp for India operations.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 1252-cc V-twin engine that is tuned for more torque lower in the rev range. The engine is rated at 121 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque that hits at 6,000 rpm. The engine also comes with variable valve timing on both the intake and exhaust ports for sporty performance.

Suspension duties are handled by Showa with 43 mm inverted forks at the front and a piggyback reservoir rear shock with remote preload adjustment. Suspension travel is limited, with just 91 mm on the front, and 50 mm of travel on the rear monoshock.

The bike gets a 4-inch TFT instrument console and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike also gets full LED lighting with the signature Daymaker LED headlamp. The Sportster® S model is equipped with Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson®, a collection of technologies designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions. Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration, and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology.

The Sportster® S model is equipped with a six-axis inertial measurement unit, or IMU, that measures and reports the lean angle as it navigates a turn. While cornering, the available grip for braking or accelerating is reduced. Cornering enhanced technology takes this into account, and for optimal performance, intervenes differently when the motorcycle is leaned compared to when the motorcycle is upright

