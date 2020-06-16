Harley-Davidson Street 750 Being Offered With Discounts of Upto Rs 90,000 For Army Personnel

American motorcycle brand Harley Davidson is offering a discount of worth Rs 90,000 on its entry-level motorcycle Street 750 for defence personnel who buy the vehicle from the Army Canteen.

According to a report, non-army people will be given a discount of Rs 56,000 while those in the defence services will get an additional discount of Rs 33,394 which in total will reduce the price of their motorcycle by Rs 90,000. Whoever wants to buy the Street Rod motorcycle can get the same through various Harley Davidson dealerships across the country.

Originally, the price of this bike was Rs 6.55 lakhs ex-showroom, but after the discount, it has come down to Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom. However, it must be noted that the price cut is currently only available for Vivid Black colour. Other shades of the motorcycle like River Rock Gray Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl and Performance Orange will cost Rs 68,000 more.

Also Watch:

Interested buyers need to deposit a sum of Rs 10,000 to make the booking and pay a minimum of 15 per cent of the bike’s on-road price for being eligible to get the EMI option.

For the unversed, Harley Davidson Street Rod is the second most affordable motorcycle from the American brand. The cheapest one though is the Harley Davidson Street 750.

