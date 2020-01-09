Harley-Davidson to Debut 338cc Motorcycle in June 2020, to Compete with Royal Enfield 350

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson recently entered a partnership with Benelli motorcycle’s parent company Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle to foray into the small-displacement segment with their own offering. In the same breath, images of a presentation that state the timeline of all Benelli motorcycles was discovered on the internet. However, one of the noteworthy launches mentioned in the presentation was the launch of a 338cc motorcycle happening in 2020 with the Harley Davidson moniker.

While we are still dark on the details of the motorcycle, speculations suggest that the new entry-level offering from Harley Davidson will use Benelli’s 302 platforms and use a 300-cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 38.2hp at 11.000 rpm and 26.5 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Harley Davidson will most likely to not use the high-revving engine, but we have to wait to see how the motor is tuned to fit the brand’s persona.

On the downside, as per the official documents, the partnership promises entry-level small-displacement bikes for the Asian markets that include Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Japan and India. This means that the motorcycle will first be launched in China and subsequently push the Indian launch date further ahead. Nonetheless, the idea of a smaller-displacement Harley indeed sounds like an exciting proposition, but its performance in the Indian turf remains to be seen.

