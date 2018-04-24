English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motorcycles to its Summer Interns

Eight college students or recent graduates will have the enviable task of being paid to ride a Harley and share their adventures on social media.

Associated Press

Updated:April 24, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special and Iron 1200. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
Milwaukee: Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program.

Eight college students or recent graduates will have the enviable task of being paid to ride a Harley and share their adventures on social media. And the best part? They'll keep their bikes at the end of the 12-week internship.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker says it will teach the interns how to ride, compensate them for their work and travels, and let them keep their motorcycles. Harley-Davidson says it's looking for those that have the ability to create content on the fly, are creative and have the talent to take great photos and fun videos.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and looking to pursue a career in social media.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
