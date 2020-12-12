Harley-Davidson to Unveil 2021 Line-up on January 19, Pan America 1250 to Debut on February 22

Harley-Davidson on January 19 will announce new 2021 motorcycles, parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel. The global virtual launch is part of the company’s streamlined and overhauled approach to bringing products to market for customers. Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson announced significant shifts including streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30 percent, shifting it’s new model year debut to align with the start of the riding season and amped-up marketing efforts to drive desirability and maximize impact in the market

“We’re thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America™,” said VP Marketing Theo Keetell. “We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.

Harley-Davidson's all-new Pan America 1250 adventure touring motorcycle will be previewed in the Jan. 19th H-D 21 virtual launch experience. Harley-Davidson will be bringing the world back together on Feb. 22, 2021, to reveal the motorcycle's full details in a separate digital event with the spotlight on the new Pan America motorcycle.