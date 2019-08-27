Harley Davidson to Unveil LiveWire Electric Motorcycle in India Today: Watch it Live Here

Harley Davidson is all set to launch its first ever electric motorcycle, the Livewire in India today. The company will be dropping the wraps on the motorcycle after it was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA last year. Earlier reports have suggested that a new motorcycle that the company has been tight-lipped about will be unveiled alongside the electric motorcycle. After five years of developing the bike in its shed, Harley-Davidson unveiled the production version of the bike at the 2018 EICMA. Possibly enraging its purists, the LiveWire comes with an all-electric powertrain consisting of 15.5 kWh battery. The motor offers a power output 104.6 bhp and 116 Nm of torque.

The motorcycle is claimed to reach triple-digit speeds in just 3.5-seconds. On a single charge, the electric motorcycle can go up to 235km. Alongside the powertrain battery, the motorcycle also features a 12-volt lithium-ion accessory battery that provides power for start-up and key fob recognition.

The electric drivetrain is positioned down low in order to help with a lower centre of gravity and Harley-Davidson says that this motorcycle will be well equipped to handle urban riding conditions. It will come with a touchscreen TFT instrument console and overall, the motorcycle looks like a combination of a street naked motorcycle thanks to the stubby tail section and will offer a relatively relaxed riding position.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.