1-min read

Harley-Davidson Unveils its First-Ever Battery-Powered Electric Bicycle

This comes a year after Harley-Davidson unveiled a concept image of a number of electric two-wheelers.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Representative image (AP)
Legendary motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has unveiled its electric bicycles at an annual dealer's meet, amidst huge demand for its LiveWire electric motorcycles, reported Electrek. The new development comes a year after the company unveiled a concept image of a number of electric two-wheelers including an aggressive-looking electric mountain bike, the report further stated.

According to the report, the company is planning three different models for the electric bicycles that include two step-over city-style e-bikes and a step-through frame. The bikes sport a rugged look, replete with massive tires and relaxed rake angles. The company issued a statement saying, "Harley-Davidson’s first electric pedal-assist bicycles are light, fast, and easy for anyone to ride. Designed to shine in urban environments, this all-new line of e-Bicycles is just one more example of how Harley-Davidson’s More Roads initiative is actively working to inspire a new generation of two-wheeled riders around the world.”

Notably, Electrek revealed that with low-end models costing under USD 500, and going up to USD 10,000, it is unclear what will they price the Harley-Davidson bikes at. According to Electrek, there’s not a ton of battery space on those bikes and it could be a hint that these will be pedal-assist electric bicycles that require some user pedal input to engage the motor.

Notably, one of the company's newest offering is the electric motorcycle called LiveWire which is set to hit markets soon.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
