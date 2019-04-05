English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harley-Davidson Unveils Summer Internship Program in India
As part of Harley-Davidson’s marketing and social media team, the interns will take to the road and document their journey throughout summer.
Representative image (AP)
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Harley-Davidson in India, Harley-Davidson has introduced an Intern program this summer. Harley—Davidson calls this the greatest internship one could apply for. Starting March 31, 2019, potential candidates will have the opportunity to prove their creative skills and be a part of this internship program. As part of Harley-Davidson’s marketing and social media team, the interns will take to the road and document their journey throughout summer.
On the launch of the Internship program, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said, “We are thrilled to launch the Intern program in India for the first time. The Internship will be a great way to engage and build future Harley-Davidson riders, lending them a first-hand experience of the Harley-Davidson way of life. We are looking forward to the next few months where at the end of the selection process, three candidates will earn their place here to spend a whole month with us.”
Here's the important part; to qualify, candidates must have a taste for adventure and be socially savvy storytellers. Interested candidates must describe what freedom means to them by creating a video, writing an essay, developing a photo collage or creating whatever piece of content they want to make their application unique and then submitting it to HarleyDavidson_India Instagram handle.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
