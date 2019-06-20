Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Harrowing Video Shows Turbulence Sending Flight Attendant into Ceiling

Close to 10 passengers from the ALK Airlines' Switzerland-bound flight that faced heavy turbulence were dispatched to local hospitals in Basel after suffering from minor injuries.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Passengers in the ALK Airline Switzerland-bound flight. (Image source: YouTube Screenshot/ StoryFul)
Passengers aboard a Switzerland-bound flight were in for some harrowing moments as severe turbulence sent a flight attendant and her cart hurling into the plane’s ceiling. Some passengers said they were burned by the hot water from the cart. A 30-second long clip of the incident shows a woman appear to pray as the plane violently shakes.

A EuroAirport spokesperson said that 10 passengers were dispatched to local hospitals in Basel and suffered minor injuries. "The flight from Pristina with airline ALK experienced turbulence in the air around 20 minutes before landing," ABC News quoted a spokesperson for EuroAirport as saying. "The pilot alerted handling agents so that the airport firemen were immediately on the scene when the plane arrived."

ALK Airlines confirmed to ABC that they are aware of the video and that the turbulence was expected. The flight attendant was trying to "collect all drinks and full glasses from passengers" before the "downward impulse occurred," the airline said. U.S. carriers are generally required to have flight attendants sit if they believe turbulence is ahead, but ALK Airlines says the flight attendant from the video is still in "absolutely good health," according to ABC News.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
