Haryana CM Launches Air Taxi Services Between Chandigarh and Hisar Under UDAN Scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched an air taxi service between Chandigarh and Hisar from the Chandigarh International Airport under UDAN scheme of the central government.

On this occasion, Khattar handed over a boarding pass to the first passenger. He also visited the airstrip where he was apprised about the aircraft.

The company, Air Taxi Aviation, has deployed four-seater aircraft that can take three passengers on board.

Exploring a new model of air transportation!Tecnam P2006T flew as air taxi between Hisar & Chandigarh on 14th Jan under #UDAN. More cities would be added soon. It would be interesting to watch how this small aircraft would change the way people travel in this post-COVID world. pic.twitter.com/XA69GBZCre — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) January 15, 2021

The company has fixed a very economical fare of Rs 1,755 from Hisar to Chandigarh. For private booking, the fare will be different. There will be a daily flight between Hisar and Chandigarh at its scheduled time even if only one passenger has booked a ticket.

The airline Aviation Connectivity & Infrastructure Developers Pvt. Ltd (Air Taxi) was awarded the Hisar – Chandigarh – Hisar route under the UDAN 4 bidding process. The airline has become the first startup airline of the country to assist the nation with Air Taxi services. These UDAN flights will reduce the journey time between Hisar to Chandigarh from 4.50 hours to a comfortable 45 minutes journey that too at an affordable fare since financial incentives in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is being provided from the Centre, State governments & airport operators to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports under the scheme.

(With inputs from IANS)