Haryana CM ML Khattar Gives Nod to Commercial Aviation at Hisar Airport, Operations to Start by 2021

The integrated aviation hub in Haryana's Hisar will be established in a phased manner and an airstrip, where Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 planes can land, will be ready by January 2021, a statement said on Wednesday. This was informed at a meeting of the state Civil Aviation Department, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here. The Hisar airport will be completely ready by 2024 for operation.A flying school will also be established in Hisar, which will have a provision of imparting training to about 100 pilots, the official release said. It was informed that by 2021, concerted efforts would be made to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul facility to big airplanes, along with parking facility, in Hisar, the release said. "The Hisar airport would also be established as an alternate airport so that the flights from busy Delhi airport could use this airport. There would also be parking facility so that airplanes could be parked in Hisar in view of the shortage of parking space at Delhi airport," the statement said.A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be established in Haryana for management and expansion of airports, and other activities related to flights, under which the state aviation infrastructure company would be constituted. The chief minister has given an in-principle approval for it, the release said. A helidrome will be established at Panchkula district's Pinjore town, about 25 km from Chandigarh, to promote helicopter flights so that passengers and tourists going to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get speedy service, the release said. A meeting will soon be held with the Himachal Pradesh government to establish this helidrome. Helicopter flights to stations like Shimla, Kullu and Dharamsala can operate from Pinjore, the release said. An advisory committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and a steering committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary will be constituted for completion of these projects in a phased and timely manner, it added.