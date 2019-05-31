Haryana CM ML Khattar Gives Nod to Commercial Aviation at Hisar Airport, Operations to Start by 2021

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Haryana CM ML Khattar Gives Nod to Commercial Aviation at Hisar Airport, Operations to Start by 2021
In addition to the aviation hub, a flying school will also be established in Hisar, which will have a provision of imparting training to about 100 pilots.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI8_27_2018_000117B)
Loading...
The integrated aviation hub in Haryana's Hisar will be established in a phased manner and an airstrip, where Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 planes can land, will be ready by January 2021, a statement said on Wednesday. This was informed at a meeting of the state Civil Aviation Department, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here. The Hisar airport will be completely ready by 2024 for operation.
A flying school will also be established in Hisar, which will have a provision of imparting training to about 100 pilots, the official release said. It was informed that by 2021, concerted efforts would be made to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul facility to big airplanes, along with parking facility, in Hisar, the release said. "The Hisar airport would also be established as an alternate airport so that the flights from busy Delhi airport could use this airport. There would also be parking facility so that airplanes could be parked in Hisar in view of the shortage of parking space at Delhi airport," the statement said.
A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be established in Haryana for management and expansion of airports, and other activities related to flights, under which the state aviation infrastructure company would be constituted. The chief minister has given an in-principle approval for it, the release said. A helidrome will be established at Panchkula district's Pinjore town, about 25 km from Chandigarh, to promote helicopter flights so that passengers and tourists going to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get speedy service, the release said. A meeting will soon be held with the Himachal Pradesh government to establish this helidrome. Helicopter flights to stations like Shimla, Kullu and Dharamsala can operate from Pinjore, the release said. An advisory committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and a steering committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary will be constituted for completion of these projects in a phased and timely manner, it added.
A flying school will also be established in Hisar, which will have a provision of imparting training to about 100 pilots, the official release said. It was informed that by 2021, concerted efforts would be made to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul facility to big airplanes, along with parking facility, in Hisar, the release said. "The Hisar airport would also be established as an alternate airport so that the flights from busy Delhi airport could use this airport. There would also be parking facility so that airplanes could be parked in Hisar in view of the shortage of parking space at Delhi airport," the statement said.
A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be established in Haryana for management and expansion of airports, and other activities related to flights, under which the state aviation infrastructure company would be constituted. The chief minister has given an in-principle approval for it, the release said. A helidrome will be established at Panchkula district's Pinjore town, about 25 km from Chandigarh, to promote helicopter flights so that passengers and tourists going to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get speedy service, the release said. A meeting will soon be held with the Himachal Pradesh government to establish this helidrome. Helicopter flights to stations like Shimla, Kullu and Dharamsala can operate from Pinjore, the release said. An advisory committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and a steering committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary will be constituted for completion of these projects in a phased and timely manner, it added.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results