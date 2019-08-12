Haryana DGP's Car With Tinted Glass Fined by Police After Tweet Goes Viral

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava was issued a challan (penalty notice) against one of his cars for breaking traffic rules. According to a Hindustan Times report, Chandigarh president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Gaurav Goel tweeted a picture he had clicked of the white Ciaz at Labour Chowk around 11:50 am on Thursday with tinted windows, which is punishable according to motor vehicles rule. Not just this, the driver and the co-passenger were also not wearing seat belts, Goel added and tagged the tweet to senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Shashank Anand, MP Kirron Kher, Chandigarh BJP leader Sanjay Tandon and the home Ministry.

Just saw this car at Sector 32-20 roundabout. Covered red lights, film/Net at rear & side wind screen. Driver & Co-Driver not wearing seat belt. Fearless persons. HR04N 0004@ssptfcchd @SanjayTandonBJP@KirronKherBJP @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Ygfpaf0Aga — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) August 8, 2019

Goel told Hindustan Times that he clicked the picture when he saw that the car had a VIP number and belonged to the Haryana government. Sources to Hindustan Times said that the car belonged to an IPS officer from Haryana police. Yadava, however, told the daily that he did not personally use the car and would ensure that the errant official is punished after inquires, making sure he paid the money from his own pocket. Traffic police quickly swept into action and issued a traffic violation information slip (TVIS) postal challan on Thursday for the car. The traffic police Twitter handle also thanked Goel and said, "Action has been taken on your complaint."

@goelgauravbjp Sir, thanks for the information. Action has been taken on your complaint. E-Challan No. CH46894190808033945 has been issued. — Chd Traffic Police (@trafficchd) August 8, 2019

"Every vehicle used by Haryana police officials is registered under the office of the DGP. We will find out who was driving this vehicle. The officer in question will be pulled up and will be made to pay the fine out of his own pocket,” Yadava was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. According to the daily, traffic police personnel on condition of anonymity said that the challan will be sent by post to the DGP's office and a fine of Rs 1,000 has been slapped. "No net or film to darken the mirrors can be put up in the car. It is a violation and a challan under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act is issued," the paper quoted officials as saying.

