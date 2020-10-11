HCIL Announces 'The Great Honda Fest' for Entire Car Range, Benefits of Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has announced its annual festive celebration ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for all customers who plan to buy new cars this festive season. As part of the festival promotions, HCIL is providing many exciting offers on its models which can be availed at all authorised Honda dealership across India and are valid till 31st October, 2020.

The brand is offering following benefits to new car buyers -

Honda Amaze Up to INR 47,000

Honda City Up to INR 30,000

Honda Jazz Up to INR 40,000

Honda WR-V Up to INR 40,000

Honda Civic Up to INR 2,50,000

Sharing his thoughts on the exciting offers, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “In order to make this festive season more rewarding and enjoyable for our customers during these tough times, we have rolled out super exciting offers on our cars this month as part of our Great Honda Fest, making it the best time for buying cars. During the COVID health crisis, when there is an enhanced need for personal mobility, I am sure our customers will find these benefits appealing and it will propel demand for new cars. In order to support easy buying options for our customers, smart financing options have been developed with several finance partners offering long tenure and easy EMI options.”

These offers to customers are in form of Cash Discounts, Extended Warranty and Honda Care Maintenance programme on new car purchase. There are additional benefits for existing Honda customers including Loyalty Bonus and Special Exchange benefits who trade in their old Honda car.

The company has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them up to 100 per cent on-road financing, low EMI packages and long-tenure loans.