Heavy Discounts on BS-IV Vehicles Ahead of BS-VI Roll Out: Here's a Complete List

The countdown to the implementation of BS-VI compliant engine norms has begun and carmakers have been gearing up to adhere to the new emission standards. The BS6 will come into effect from April 1, 2020. According to a report, companies ranging from Maruti to Hyundai are all giving huge rebates on their products.

Honda BR-V: Honda introduced its model BR-V at a starting price Rs 9.52 lakh and it goes up to 12.85 lakh. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel variants. The company is giving benefits up to Rs 1 lakh on some of the select models of BS-IV compliant engines.

Hyundai Creta: Since its launch, the Hyundai has gained considerable traction. The price of the SUV starts from Rs 10 lakh and it goes up to Rs 15.7 lakh. The company is offering a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: The automobile manufacturer is offering concession of worth Rs 1.5 lakh on the S-Cross. The car is till now only available in diesel variant.



Mahindra XUV500: One of the most sought after SUVs in India, Mahindra is reportedly working on XUV500’s next generation. The vehicle is being sold out at Rs 12.37 lakh the price goes up to Rs 18.62 lakh. XUV500 is available in both variants – diesel and petrol. Reports say that Mahindra is offering discount benefit worth Rs 1.5 lakh, which includes exchange offers from the dealer’s side.

Renault Duster: The starting price of the petrol version of the Duster is Rs 8 lakh and it goes up to Rs 12.55 lakh. The diesel engine version comes at Rs 9.35 lakh and ends at Rs 12. 55 lakh. The company is extending an offer for a discount of Rs 2 lakh on its diesel version.

Jeep Compass: The Jeep Compass has already introduced the BS-VI compliant version of the car. The discount of up to Rs 2 lakh is available on its petrol variant.

Nissan Kicks: The car is available in both petrol and diesel variants. The price of petrol model starts from Rs 9.55 lakhs. People can avail benefits of up to Rs 1.68 lakhs on purchasing the SUV.

Mahindra Alturas G4: Alturas G4 is available in two models. It can accommodate seven people and is available only in diesel. The price of diesel variant for Alturas G4 ranges between Rs 27.7 lakh to Rs 30.7 lakh. The company is offering rebate Rs 2.9 lakh along with exchange bonus and corporate discounts.