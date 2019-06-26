Heavy Discounts on Triumph Motorcycles, Benefit of Upto Rs 6.65 Lakh on Selected Models

For the coming four days till June 30, Morani triumph in Jaipur will be offering discounts of up to Rs 55 per cent on select models. The 2017-18 bikes that were used as display models or as demo bikes at the dealership have been subjected to the discount.

The offer that was put out a while back has attracted plenty of customers. Multiple models listed below have sold out with reports suggesting that only a 2017 Street Triple S and a 2018 Street Twin are the only unregistered bike left in stock.

Models that can be bought at a discounted price include the Bonneville Bobber which is now being offered at Rs 6.40 lakh, down by Rs 3.88 lakh from its current price of Rs 10.28 lakh. Similarly, the Thruxton R is now being sold at Rs 5.50 lakh a drop of Rs 6.65 lakh from its current price Rs 12.15 lakh. Other models such as the Street Scrambler and the Street Triple S have undergone a discount of Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 3.19 lakh respectively.