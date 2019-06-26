Heavy Discounts on Triumph Motorcycles, Benefit of Upto Rs 6.65 Lakh on Selected Models
Morani Triumph in Jaipur is offering special discounts on select models such as the Triumph Street Scrambler and Street Twin that have been used as display models at the dealership.
2017 Triumph Street Triple S. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
For the coming four days till June 30, Morani triumph in Jaipur will be offering discounts of up to Rs 55 per cent on select models. The 2017-18 bikes that were used as display models or as demo bikes at the dealership have been subjected to the discount.
The offer that was put out a while back has attracted plenty of customers. Multiple models listed below have sold out with reports suggesting that only a 2017 Street Triple S and a 2018 Street Twin are the only unregistered bike left in stock.
Models that can be bought at a discounted price include the Bonneville Bobber which is now being offered at Rs 6.40 lakh, down by Rs 3.88 lakh from its current price of Rs 10.28 lakh. Similarly, the Thruxton R is now being sold at Rs 5.50 lakh a drop of Rs 6.65 lakh from its current price Rs 12.15 lakh. Other models such as the Street Scrambler and the Street Triple S have undergone a discount of Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 3.19 lakh respectively.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
- Kim Kardashian Shares Her New Line of Shapewear Called Kimono, Faces Backlash for Cultural Appropriation
- New Age Social Media Apps, and a Shocking Problem of Borderline Sexual Content
- 'Crowilla': Crow or Gorilla? This Absurd Video of a Bird is Leaving Netizens Completely Baffled
- RBI Committee Recommendations For KYC on Google Duo or Apple FaceTime Could See Larger Implementation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s