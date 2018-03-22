English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hennessey Tunes Lincoln Navigator SUV, Increases Output to 600 HP
Hennessey is going to be increasing the power of Lincoln's top-of-the-range SUV from its current 450 horsepower to an even and very substantial 600 horsepower.
Hennessey tuned Lincoln Navigator. (Image: Hennessey)
Bigger, brasher and more powerful seems to be where full-size luxury SUVs are going at the moment, and the most powerful models are certainly no longer the preserve of specialist tuners as manufacturers like Jeep are now very much getting in on the act themselves. There's still a place for tuning and customization companies to produce models manufacturers are unlikely to develop in-house of course, which is why Hennessey is doing what it's doing with the 2018 Lincoln Navigator.
The Navigator is already one of the most overt and brash luxury SUVs out there even in its standard form, but the legendary Texan tuning company is taking it to a new level to rival the likes of the Range Rover SVR, and of course not too many will be produced.
2018 Hennessey Lincoln Navigator. (Image: Hennessey)
Hennessey is going to be increasing the power of Lincoln's top-of-the-range SUV from its current 450 horsepower to an even and very substantial 600 horsepower. It's said that will propel the Navigator from a standing start to 60 mph in as little as 4.8 seconds, and it will be capable of completing a quarter-mile drag run in just 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. To be fair to Lincoln though, the standard model is no slouch as this Hennessey-tuned model will only be 0.7 seconds faster to 60 mph than the standard model is already.
Under the hood will still be the original Ford 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, but Hennessey will be upgrading it with a new engine management computer, a stainless steel exhaust system, high-flow air induction, and a large front-mounted intercooler with blow-off valve. The same base engine is used by Hennessey in its six-wheel VelociRaptor, and in that case it produces 602 horsepower and 622 lb.-ft. of torque.
There will be further enhancements as part of the package too, such as some 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a lowering kit, and Brembo brakes at the front and back. By the standards of some Hennessey tuning packages, this one for the Lincoln Navigator is quite reasonable at a cost of $19,950 including installation, and just 200 examples are going to be produced for the 2018 model year.
Also Read:
Also Watch
The Navigator is already one of the most overt and brash luxury SUVs out there even in its standard form, but the legendary Texan tuning company is taking it to a new level to rival the likes of the Range Rover SVR, and of course not too many will be produced.
2018 Hennessey Lincoln Navigator. (Image: Hennessey)
Hennessey is going to be increasing the power of Lincoln's top-of-the-range SUV from its current 450 horsepower to an even and very substantial 600 horsepower. It's said that will propel the Navigator from a standing start to 60 mph in as little as 4.8 seconds, and it will be capable of completing a quarter-mile drag run in just 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. To be fair to Lincoln though, the standard model is no slouch as this Hennessey-tuned model will only be 0.7 seconds faster to 60 mph than the standard model is already.
Under the hood will still be the original Ford 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, but Hennessey will be upgrading it with a new engine management computer, a stainless steel exhaust system, high-flow air induction, and a large front-mounted intercooler with blow-off valve. The same base engine is used by Hennessey in its six-wheel VelociRaptor, and in that case it produces 602 horsepower and 622 lb.-ft. of torque.
There will be further enhancements as part of the package too, such as some 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a lowering kit, and Brembo brakes at the front and back. By the standards of some Hennessey tuning packages, this one for the Lincoln Navigator is quite reasonable at a cost of $19,950 including installation, and just 200 examples are going to be produced for the 2018 model year.
Also Read:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Sylvester Stallone Just Get Confused Between Salman Khan and Bobby Deol?
- Royal Enfield Himalayan Shows Why It's Better Than Bajaj Dominar 400 in Facebook Viral Video
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet
- 5 Hacks to Stabilize an Upset Stomach