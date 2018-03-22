Hennessey Tunes Lincoln Navigator SUV, Increases Output to 600 HP

2018 Hennessey Lincoln Navigator. (Image: Hennessey)

Bigger, brasher and more powerful seems to be where full-size luxury SUVs are going at the moment, and the most powerful models are certainly no longer the preserve of specialist tuners as manufacturers like Jeep are now very much getting in on the act themselves. There's still a place for tuning and customization companies to produce models manufacturers are unlikely to develop in-house of course, which is why Hennessey is doing what it's doing with the 2018 Lincoln Navigator.The Navigator is already one of the most overt and brash luxury SUVs out there even in its standard form, but the legendary Texan tuning company is taking it to a new level to rival the likes of the Range Rover SVR, and of course not too many will be produced.Hennessey is going to be increasing the power of Lincoln's top-of-the-range SUV from its current 450 horsepower to an even and very substantial 600 horsepower. It's said that will propel the Navigator from a standing start to 60 mph in as little as 4.8 seconds, and it will be capable of completing a quarter-mile drag run in just 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. To be fair to Lincoln though, the standard model is no slouch as this Hennessey-tuned model will only be 0.7 seconds faster to 60 mph than the standard model is already.Under the hood will still be the original Ford 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, but Hennessey will be upgrading it with a new engine management computer, a stainless steel exhaust system, high-flow air induction, and a large front-mounted intercooler with blow-off valve. The same base engine is used by Hennessey in its six-wheel VelociRaptor, and in that case it produces 602 horsepower and 622 lb.-ft. of torque.There will be further enhancements as part of the package too, such as some 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a lowering kit, and Brembo brakes at the front and back. By the standards of some Hennessey tuning packages, this one for the Lincoln Navigator is quite reasonable at a cost of $19,950 including installation, and just 200 examples are going to be produced for the 2018 model year.