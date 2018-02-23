English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hennessey Venom V5 to Make European Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2018
The Hennessey Venom V5 has a twin turbo V8 engine which delivers over 1600 bhp.
Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar with 480 kmph top speed. (Image: Hennessey)
Hennessey Special Vehicles unveiled the all-new Venom F5 hypercar at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV and the car is all set to make its European debut at Geneva Motor Show next month. The hypercar is designed and built from the ground up with one goal in mind: To be the absolute fastest road car on earth.
Hennessey and team have developed a completely new design, chassis and carbon fiber body focused on aerodynamics to achieve the lowest possible drag. The new F5 design features active aero that will yield a coefficient of drag of just 0.33.
The Hennessey Venom V5 has a twin turbo V8 engine which delivers over 1600 bhp. The Hennessey engine is mated to a 7-speed single clutch paddle shift transmission and delivering power down to the rear tyres.
Acceleration from 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) is less than 10 seconds making the new Venom quicker than current Formula 1 race cars. Zero to 249 mph (400 km/h) and back to rest is under 30 seconds. The top speed of the Venom F5 is projected to exceed 300 mph.
The base price for the Venom F5 is $1.6 million US dollars.
Also Watch: Interview - Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
Hennessey and team have developed a completely new design, chassis and carbon fiber body focused on aerodynamics to achieve the lowest possible drag. The new F5 design features active aero that will yield a coefficient of drag of just 0.33.
The Hennessey Venom V5 has a twin turbo V8 engine which delivers over 1600 bhp. The Hennessey engine is mated to a 7-speed single clutch paddle shift transmission and delivering power down to the rear tyres.
Acceleration from 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) is less than 10 seconds making the new Venom quicker than current Formula 1 race cars. Zero to 249 mph (400 km/h) and back to rest is under 30 seconds. The top speed of the Venom F5 is projected to exceed 300 mph.
The base price for the Venom F5 is $1.6 million US dollars.
Also Watch: Interview - Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes