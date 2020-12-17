Hennessy Eyeing New Speed Record of 500.5 Kmph Land Speed With Venom F5 Hypercar

Texas-based manufacturer, Hennessey has built a reputation for its fast speeding cars. The American automobile company is now determined to set a new speed record. It has created its latest hyper car, Venom F5 with the sole target of making it the fastest car in the world. Hennessey has often modified other cars in the past and has tried to beat Bugatti to clinch the title for fastest car in the world. Now, the famed tuner is gearing to break records with an all-new vehicle from the ground up.

With the new Venom F5, Hennessey claims it to have an anticipated top speed of 311 mph (500.5 km/h). The Venom F5, which comes with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo, has already made its global production car debut. With a 1,817-horsepower V8 engine, the car comes at a featherlight weight of 2,998 pounds.

The front profile of the Venom F5 looks lethal with the back profile looking sporty. The car is designed to provide comfort not just while racing but for all kinds of driving and features two exhaust pipes.

The sides of the F5 body are clean cut to skeletal proportions and its entire exterior body panel is made from high strength carbon fibre. The quad cluster of its rear tailpipes, vaulted front fenders, and a ribbed rear roofline gives it the appearance of an ancient reptile’s back.

The driver-focused interior design resembles the cockpits of fast aircraft. The minimal distractions of the design foster maximum driver visibility and functionality. The carbon-fibre chassis of the car helps it to be light-weight. It has five drive modes namely Sport, Track, Drag, Wet and F5. The Hennessey car, unlike many other hyper cars, are designed not just as a sprinter for high speeds but as a decathlete. The Hennessey Venom F5 is aiming to reach 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, which makes it faster than the Bugatti Chiron.

Meanwhile, Hennessey is preparing to build the Venom F5, with eight scheduled for deliveries in 2021.