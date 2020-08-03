Here are the Top 10 Selling Cars in India, 6 of Them Belong to Maruti Suzuki, Complete List here

As the nation prepares for normalcy with Unlock 3.0, dealerships and manufacturing plants have resumed operations. As sales gradually begin to pick up, here are the top 10 best-selling cars in India in the month of July 2020.

Maruti Suzuki led the chart with the Alto after it continued to be the top-selling car with 13,654 units last month. Following on the second and third spot was the Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R and Baleno which sold 13,515 and 11,575 units respectively.

Hyundai Creta became the best-selling SUV and the fourth best-selling SUV after 11,549 units of the car were sold last month. Following the same were the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire of which 10,173 units and 9,046 units were sold respectively.

On the seventh and eight position was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Eeco which garnered 8,504 and 8,501 units respectively. The Hyundai Grand i10 and Kia Seltos occupied the ninth and tenth spot after having sold 8,368 and 8,270 units repectively.

Six out of the 10 of the top-selling cars in India was a Maruti Suzuki. The company's overall domestic passenger vehicle sales in July grew by 1.3 per cent at 97,768 units as compared to 96,478 units in July 2019.