Here Are The Top Five New Year Discounts Offered On Cars

It’s that time of the year again when car manufacturers offer huge discounts in a bid to clear out their inventory and welcome the next year afresh. The hefty discounts make the end of the year a perfect time to upgrade your set of wheels. If you’re someone who is looking to buy a new car, here is a list laced with lucrative discounts and offers.

Renault Duster (Up to Rs 1.3 lakhs)

France-based Renault has slashed prices on one of the best sellers in the company’s production line. Renault Duster is being offered with a huge drop in prices. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs.50,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs.50,000. Corporate benefits worth Rs.30,000 is also available. The total discount stands at a whopping Rs 1,30,000.

Mahindra XUV300 (Up to Rs 69,000)

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering its NCAP 5 star-rated, XUV300, with discounts up to Rs.69,000. The discount cash benefits of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000. In addition, the customers will get accessories worth Rs 10,000 for free, coupled with a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000.

Hyundai Aura (Up to Rs 50,000)

Giving a tough competition to cars like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura entered the compact-sedan variant and did considerably well. The car also comes in a CNG variant. As we bid adieu to 2021, Hyundai is offering discounts worth Rs 50,000 for the Turbo trim, while the customers interested in the CNG variant can avail benefits of Rs 15,000. Other variants of the Aura come adorned with benefits up to Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (Up to Rs 48,000)

The hatchback that is the go-to choice for any middle-class household and is a favourite among Indians, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, comes with discounts worth Rs 48,000. This includes cash benefits worth Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus worth up to Rs 15,000. In addition, customers can also enjoy corporate discounts worth Rs 3,000.

Tata Harrier (Up to Rs 40,000)

One of the best SUV options available in the Indian market, Tata Harrier has gained a huge fan base in so little time. The grandeur of the car makes the Harrier deserving of the title of an SUV.

Tata is offering discounts worth Rs 40,000, coupled with added corporate discounts of up to Rs 25,000. The corporate discount, however, stoops to Rs 20,000 for the dark edition variants.

