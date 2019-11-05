Here Are Top Safety Features You Should Never Miss While Buying a New Car

Back in the day when motoring was in a nascent stage, transporting people from point A to B was the key priority and over time, the concept of transporting people safely came into play. But unlike the recent times when stringent norms dictate to have safety features as standard, the same was a mere choice of luxury that only the rich could afford back then. But times have changed and cars are much safer now. However, unlike most other countries the price-sensitive Indian market often forces plenty of automakers to compromise on safety by saving a few bucks to make the car that much affordable.

It is in fact quite absurd that some of the best-selling cars in India have scored 0 stars in the global NCAP safety testing standards. Hence, here are a few safety features that you should look for in a car before buying it.

ISOFIX

There are no second thoughts of avoiding this if you have an infant at home or if you are planning to have a child. A common notion among parents are that a child is safer in the lap which is actually not true. The ISOFIX lets you put a child in a secure seat that that is fastened with a seatbelt. Hence, in case of an accident, the seat does not move.

Seat Belt Pre-Tensioner and Load Limiter

Seat belts are known to secure the passenger in the event of a collision. While it secures the lower body by keeping it in place, the upper body is often left insecure. This is where pre-tensioners come into play. A pre-tensioner tightens the seat belt in the event of hard braking. Similarly, soon after the collision, the force acted on the passenger is limited using the load limiter.

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution

Most cars with ABS comes along with EBD. In the event of an accident, the changing load conditions on each wheel determines the brake force acting on it and not wheels take equal braking force due to the same. In numerous cases, this can cause the car to skid and lose control. Hence, the EBD ensures that maximum force is applied according to the changing load conditions so that the car can stop at the right time without losing control.

Airbags

Almost every car in the Indian market is sold with airbags. It cushions the impact in case of a collision. Airbags are pushed out of the dashboard for the passenger and from the steering wheel in the driver’s seat in time of a collision.

