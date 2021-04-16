Here is How You Can Renew Your Driving License Online Without Visiting RTO

Every citizen of India who owns and rides a vehicle needs to have a driving license as it gives the holder the right to drive his vehicle freely on public roads in any part of the country. A driving license comes with a validity period of 20 years or until the holder becomes 50 years old (whatever comes first) in all states and UTs of India. Therefore, it is important to know how to get the license renewed up to one year before its expiry to avoid any difficulties.

It is important to note that the driving license can be renewed even after the expiry, as the holder will get a grace period of up to one year and after that, the license will lapse forever. Post this, a new driving license will be required to drive the vehicle again.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued a notification in which it mentioned 18 license related contactless services which can be availed via Aadhaar authentication including the renewal of the driving license. Now people will not have to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for getting their license renewed and can do it with the help of the internet, sitting at their home.

The driving license holder will have to visit the official website of Parivahan Sewa by clicking on the link- https://parivahan.gov.in/ From the homepage, you will have to click on online services and then select driving license-related services.You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to select the name of your state.A new page will open based on your selection of the state. The page will have lots of options and you will have to select the 'Apply for DL Renewal' option.After doing so you will get a page showing instructions for application submission.You will have to fill in the applicant or request details next.You will also have to upload the required documents (if any).You can also be asked to upload a photo and signature. You need to note that this step is applicable only in certain states.You will have to make the payment of the fee and verify your payment status.You can now download and take a print out of the receipt for future references.

