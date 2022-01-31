Here’s a Complete Guide to Different Road Markings and Lines and Its Meaning

Have you fastened your seatbelt? Yes! Do you observe the traffic signal? Yes! Do you abide by traffic laws? Yes! Do you recognize what a road sign means? Yes! So, what about lane markings? No, we are not sure what the various road markers imply. That is, at least, the common view in India, because these marks appear to have nothing to do with protection.

Wrong! The yellow and white road markers that you have been disregarding all along serve an important role. Understanding and following these road signs may make our trip safer and smoother, especially in a nation like India, wherein safety comes in second place.

White Road Lines

White lines divide traffic heading in the same way. White lines are classified into three types: single broken, single solid marking, and double solid marking. While the broken road markings suggest that you could cross them to switch lanes whenever it’s safe, solid white road markings indicate that you should never jump these lines unless it is necessary to avoid a hazard. Many cars disregard this rule at traffic signal junctions, resulting in a dangerous scenario for everyone. Double solid markings signify a barrier, which means you should not cross them for whatever reason.

Continuous Yellow Line

Trying to overtake is permitted on such highways, but only while you are on your side. Jumping over the yellow line is prohibited on both sides. These roadways are typically found in low-visibility places to emphasise the need of staying on your roadside.

Double Continuous Yellow Line:

This may be the most stringent road on the list. This yellow line indicates that violating the line is strongly prohibited on both sides. That means no overtaking, no U-turns, or changing lanes. This pattern is commonly observed on risky two-lane highways with a high risk of tragedy.

Broken Yellow Line

This is conceivably the most lenient of the options on the list. You are permitted to overtake, make U-turns, doing both while crossing the stripe.

The Edge Line

Edge markings are solid paving lines that stretch beside the road. They show where the lane stops and the roadway shoulder starts. Edge lines are classified into two sorts. A white coloured edge line denotes the pavement’s right edge. On split highways and one-way lanes, a solid yellow borderline marks the left margin of the pavement.

