Here's a Complete Guide to Hand Signs Used by Traffic Police Mean

India is a populous country where crores of motor vehicles ply on roads daily. To regulate the traffic and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles, various traffic rules and regulations are there. These rules are not only designed for the drivers of the vehicles but also for the pedestrians, people using cycles, street vendors, and others who are using the roads.

Having a thorough knowledge of traffic rules is a must if driving a motor vehicle. From understanding traffic lights to the roadside signages, every small thing matters when it comes to driving safely. The right knowledge of traffic signs and traffic language would result in reduced road congestion and fewer road accidents. If you are planning to apply for a Learner Driving license, knowing about the signs would make you crack the written test.

Traffic Police play a vital role in managing traffic and we must understand their hand gestures to act rightly. Let’s see what the hand signs of traffic police indicate:

One Palm in the front

When the police personnel show his palm in front, it indicates that he is signaling to stop the traffic coming from the front.

One hand adjacent to the shoulder

When police personnel extend their one hand to the side of the shoulder making a straight line, they are asking to stop the traffic coming from the back.

One hand bent with palm touching face and other hand adjacent to shoulder

If you see the police doing this sign, he is allowing the vehicles coming from the right to go ahead.

One hand in front showing the palm in slightly upwards position with other bent towards chest

This sign indicates allowing the vehicles coming from the left to go.

One palm in front and other hand adjacent to shoulder

If vehicles are approaching simultaneously from behind and from the front, this sign is used to stop them.

Both hands placed on each side making a 180 degree angle

The sign is used to stop vehicles approaching from the right and left sides simultaneously. Both elbows bent upwards making an open triangle.

ALSO READ: Saleen Teases Electric Supercar Plans with Slick Video Promo: Watch Here

Both elbows bent upwards making an open triangle

In case of emergencies, the sign is used to close all the traffic.

Also Watch:

One hand stretched in front and other towards the back

The police personnel use the above sign to start vehicles at a T-point.

Isn’t it a tough job to manage all the traffic with these hand gestures? So, next time you see a traffic police personnel, stop by and thank them for the job they do.

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.