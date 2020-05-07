Here's a Complete List of All 64 Air India Evacuation Flights to Bring Stranded Indians Back

Air India will begin its largest repatriation operation on May 7 with as many 64 flights that will fly to international destinations to evacuate stranded Indian in other countries. Here's a list of all the flights, their time and their destination. Air India will start the evacuation operation from the Delhi-Singapore flight on Thursday around 11 p.m. from IGI Airport. The flight will arrive back to Delhi at 7 a.m. on Friday morning. This, however, could be delayed as crew of the flight is awaiting mandatory Covid-19 test result.

Similarly, Air India Express will operate Cochin-Abu Dhabi-Cochin and Kozhikode-Dubai-Kozhikode services. These will be the first in the 64 ferry services which will be operated by the two airlines from May 7-13.

Air India complete Schedule.

Besides one-way ferry service, Air India invited passengers, who qualify under the government's new international travel norms to apply for passage from India to various destinations the airline will send its aircraft to conduct evacuation flights.

The development comes as India will commence one of the world's largest air evacuation operations from May 7, when the two airlines will start the first phase of the mission.

As per plans, these two airlines will operate 64 flights in seven days to bring back 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries.

Overall, more than 190,000 Indian nationals, who would have to pay a one-way ferry service charge, are expected to be brought back in the airlift operation.

(With inputs from IANS)