Here's a Complete List of All Expressways in India Currently Under Construction

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari in his address to the Rajya Sabha said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is building over 1.47 lakh km of roads in the country. “The NHAI is also building 22 green highways and by the end of 2024, we want to expand our road network matching with the US," Gadkari said.

Hence as the govt pushes for a more extensive network of road connectivity in India, here’s a list of the expressways currently under construction in India.

Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway

The Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2023. The expressway is 109km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,500 crore.

Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway

The Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2023. The expressway is 109km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,500 crore.

Bangalore–Chennai Expressway

The Bangalore–Chennai Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2024. The expressway is 260.85km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 17,000 crore.

Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor

The Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor is under construction and is expected to be completed in August 2022. The expressway is 119km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,066 crore.

Bundelkhand Expressway

The Bundelkhand Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in April 2022. The expressway is 296km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 14,716 crore.

Chennai Port–Maduravoyal Expressway

The Chennai Port–Maduravoyal Expressway is under construction. The expressway is 20.5km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,965 crore.

Coastal Road (Mumbai)

The Coastal Road (Mumbai) is under construction and is expected to be completed in June 2022. The expressway is 10km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,750 crore.

DND–KMP Expressway

The DND–KMP Expressway is under construction. The expressway is 59km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,580 crore.

Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway

The Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in December 2023. The expressway is 669km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 39,500 crore.

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2023. The expressway is 1350km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,00,000 crore.

Dwarka Expressway

The Dwarka Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in August 2022. The expressway is 29.10km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,662 crore.

Ganga Expressway (Meerut–Prayagraj)

The Ganga Expressway (Meerut–Prayagraj) is under construction. The expressway is 594km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,000 crore.

Trans–Haryana Expressway (Ambala–Narnaul)

Trans–Haryana Expressway (Ambala–Narnaul) is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2022. The expressway is 227km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,108 crore.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2022. The expressway is 91.352km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,876 crore.

Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway

The Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in October 2023. The expressway is 63km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,700 crore.

Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway

The Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in May 2022. The expressway is 701km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 55,000 crore.

Pathankot-Ajmer Expressway

The Pathankot-Ajmer Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2023. The expressway is 600km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,000 crore.

Raipur–Visakhapatnam Expressway

The Raipur–Visakhapatnam Expressway is under construction and is expected to be completed in March 2024. The expressway is 464km long and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 20,000 crore.

