Here's a List of All Diesel Cars You Can't Buy Anymore in India Due to BS-VI Emission Norms

Amidst the 21-day lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, the Supreme Court had offered 10 days grace period after the end of lockdown for manufacturers to exhaust their BS-IV inventory.

The new BS-VI emission norms come just three years after India implemented the BS-IV emission norms. The country skipped on the BS-V norms making the BS-VI more stringent. In light of the same, several manufacturers have slimmed their diesel line-up. Hence, here are 30 diesel cars that will be discontinued.



Maruti Suzuki

-- Swift 1.3 Litre DDis Diesel



-- Baleno 1.3 Litre DDis Diesel



-- Dzire 1.3 Litre DDis Diesel



-- Vitara Brezza 1.3 Litre DDis Diesel



-- S-Cross 1.3 Litre DDis Diesel



-- Ciaz 1.5 Litre DDiS 225 Diesel



-- Ertiga 1.5 Litre DDiS 225 Diesel

A few months ago, Maruti Suzuki had confirmed that it will discontinue all its diesel models after the BS-VI emission norms. However, a few days post that, the company confirmed that its 1.5-litre diesel engine will be made BS-VI compliant soon after the new emission norms. Hence, in the crosshair was the brand’s 1.3 Litre FCA-sourced DDiS diesel engine.



Tata Motors

-- Tiago 1.05 Litre Revotorq Diesel



-- Tigor 1.05 Litre Revotorq Diesel



-- Bolt 1.3 Litre Revotorq Diesel



-- Zest 1.3 Litre Revotorq Diesel



-- Hexa 2.2 Litre mVaricor Diesel



-- Safari Storme 2.2 Litre mVaricor Diesel

Tata will be retiring its smallest 1.05 Litre Revotorq diesel from the Tiago and Tigor. In addition to this, the 1.3-litre diesel engine powering the Bolt and Zest will face the axe too. Due to the new norms, Tata will also be discontinuing its beloved Hexa and Safari SUV.



Volkswagen

-- Polo 1.5 Litre TDI Diesel



-- Vento Diesel 1.5 Litre TDI Diesel



-- Tiguan 2.0 Litre TDI Diesel



-- Ameo 1.5 Litre TDI Diesel

Volkswagen has already discontinued the diesel variants of the Polo and Vento. The standard Tiguan has been replaced by the more practical Tiguan all-space with a petrol engine. Also, the company has discontinued the Ameo compact sedan due to poor sales.

Toyota

-- Etios 1.4 Litre Diesel



-- Etios Liva 1.4 Litre Diesel



-- Corolla Altis 1.4 Litre Diesel

Toyota will be discontinuing the Etios, Etios Liva and Corolla Altis as the cars neared their lifecycle in India. While the Etios Liva and Corolla Altis had not performed well, the Etios was credited with a major chunk of sales.



Skoda

-- Rapid 1.5 Litre TDI



-- Octavia 2.0 Litre TDI



-- Superb 2.0 Litre TDI



-- Kodiaq 2.0 Litre TDI

Seeing its end in Skoda’s line-up will be the 1.5 Litre TDI that was only aboard the Rapid, which will be a petrol-only sedan. Octavia and Superb have been completely discontinued as well, with the former likely to return by the end of this year. Kodiaq gets a new petrol engine the deliveries of which will commence in May.



Renault

-- Duster 1.5 Litre Diesel



-- Captur 1.5 Litre Diesel



-- Lodgy 1.5 Litre Diesel

Renault has cut off the 1.5-litre diesel engine from its lineup. As a result, the Lodgy will be discontinued accounting to poor sales, the Duster will get a new more powerful petrol engine and the Captur still remains a question with no BS-VI upgrade till now.



Nissan

-- Kicks 1.5 Litre Diesel



-- Terrano 1.5 Litre Diesel

Nissan Kicks and Terrano share the same 1.5-litre diesel engine and have not received any BS-VI upgrade yet. Speculations suggest that the Kicks might get a BS-VI petrol engine.



Mahindra

Mahindra has discontinued the KUV100 1.2 Litre diesel variants, due to poor demand. The manufacturer will also discontinue the existing diesel engines of XUV500 and Scorpio.