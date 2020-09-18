Here's a Look at DC2 Customized Kia Carnival More Luxurious Than Rolls-Royce

While the word ‘Luxury’ is often synonymous with auto brands – Rolls Royce Phantom and Mercedes-Maybach. So is DC Designs, which has created a niche and arguably the most well-known name in car customization in the Indian market.

Recently rebranded as DC2 earlier this year, now solely transforms vehicle interiors into luxurious lounges. DC2 has compared the features of their lounge transformation with the likes of Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Maybach modes and Mercedes-Benz V-Class. As per the comparison, the Kia Carnival gets a few features that are better than the super luxurious multi-crore stock cars. However, the Kia Carnival DC2 makeover gets a few features that are better than the super-luxurious, multi-crore class cars. Here are the details.

The DC2 rework offers a privacy partition, which isn’t currently available on any model. A 32-inch TV, which is game above the Rolls Royce (23-inch screen), Mercedes-Maybach (11-inch screen). Even the Mercedes-Benz V-Class stock doesn’t offer such a screen-size. The Carnival also offers massive legroom of 61-inches while the Phantom offers 51-inches and Maybach offers 43.5-inches. The V-Class offers a massive 70-inch rear legroom, which is the only area where it trumps over the Carnival.

Also Watch:

DC2 boasts of a 180-degree seat recline, which makes it better than Phantom (135-degree), Maybach (140-degree) and the stock V-Class (130-degree). Other features include a powertable trolley and a chiller. The chiller is available with the Phantom but not other cars. The DC2 biggest advantage would be its price tag, the Carnival with all options will cost about Rs.40 lakhs, while the Phantom starts at a whopping Rs.8 crore, Maybach with Rs. 2.5 crore and the V-Class is priced below Rs. 1 crore, with its top-end Marco-Polo version, goes up to Rs. 1.5 crore.