Here's All You Need to Know About the New Parking Rules in Delhi

There is no denying the fact that the population in Delhi is rising with every passing day. This has intensified parking woes for commuters with personal vehicle in the national capital. Due to inadequate parking spaces and infrastructure or poor driving skill most vehicles are seen parked on public streets or parked illegally.

Parking illegally in public spaces or using on-street parking for more than an hour will become dearer for people in national capital as the Delhi government on Wednesday notified ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019’.

Here is all you need to know about the new parking rule - Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019:

Ideated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in 2017, parking fees in most parking lots across the national capital are said to be hiked soon.

The minimum rate of parking will be fixed by a special committee - Base Parking Fee (BPF) Committee - that will be headed by the transport commissioner.

The policy is aimed at encouraging short duration parking (up to one hour), while fee for parking for long hours will see an exponential rise.

The base fee will be revised every year.

On-Street Parking or On Public Parking

On-Street parking will be priced twice the amount compared with off-street parking under the new guidelines and the fee will also have a dynamic system where rates will be higher during peak hours.

On-Street parking shall not be allowed at least up to 25 metre from intersections on each arm of road.

Towing charges for violation of no-parking or overstay in authorised parking would range from Rs 200 ro Rs 2,000, depending on the type of vehicle.

No surface parking of more than one hour shall be allowed within 500 metres of a multi-level/stack parking.

In case on-street parking has to be provided within a 500-metre zone of a multi-level facility, then it will be priced at least three times more than off-street parking rates.

In case off-site facility is more than 200 metres away, adequate non-polluting shuttle service has to be provided to people, charges of which will be included in parking charges.

Long-term off-street parking space for shopkeepers, metro users, residents and others could be priced through monthly passes or have token systems. They should be park in multi-level parking spaces only.

Civic agencies should use technology like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, on-street parking metres, automated boom barriers among others.

MCDs will identify parking spaces for transport vehicles during night time and levy charges.

On Residential Parking

Parking will only be permitted in demarcated areas in residential areas.

Vehicles parked on footpaths will be towed away.

On residential streets, a lane must be earmarked for unhindered movement of emergency vehicles. No parking will be allowed on this lane.

Open areas other than parks and green areas in residential areas can be used as parking lots against a fee.

A shuttle service may be provided from these parking lots, charges of which will be included in the parking in the parking fee.

Owners having vacant plots will also have to give up their space for parking against a fee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.